Kyrgyzstan’s CEC accredits 29 international parliamentary election observers

According to the CEC, the list includes eight representatives of the CIS Observer Mission, 17 representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, two employees from the Belarusian and Russian embassies in Kyrgyzstan, each. Accredited international observers will be issued identification documents of a standard form, it added.

Previously, it was reported Kyrgyzstan’s Kyrk Uuz political party dropped out of the snap parliamentary race.

On September 25, 2025 the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan approved the self-dissolution of the Parliament.

On September 30, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to hold snap parliamentary elections on November 30.

As of October 1, 2025, the number of voters in Kyrgyzstan made 4 million 287 thousand.

The number of polling stations abroad is set to reach 100. In Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz citizens will be able to cast their votes at seven polling stations in Astana, Almaty (2 polling stations), Atyrau, Karaganda, Shymkent, and Taraz.