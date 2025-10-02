Total number of voters in Kyrgyzstan makes over 4.2 mln

Kyrgyzstan will hold early parlaimentary elections on November 30, 2025.

Members of the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) decided to dissolve the legislature on September 25 after 32 deputies proposed the step to avoid holding parliamentary and presidential elections within a short interval.

Under the original schedule, the parliamentary election was set for November 2026 and the presidential election for January 2027.

As reported previously, the Kyrgyz president signed the decree to set the parliamentary elections for November 30.