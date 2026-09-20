XX Asian Games: Kazakhstan breaks into top 4 on Day 1

Kazakhstan's team performed strongly today, adding four gold and two bronze medals to the country's tally.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

The first medal was won by triathlete Arlan Zhanabay. In the men's individual triathlon event, he finished third and secured bronze (53:11). Japan's Takumi Hojo took first place (52:56), followed by China's Zhang Xirui in second (53:05).

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov

Next, Rinata Sultanova posted a time of 36 minutes 23.72 seconds in the women's individual time trial to become Asian Games champion. It is worth noting that this was Kazakhstan's first gold medal of these Asian Games.

Photo credit: Vladislav Semenov

Alexey Lutsenko then took to the course in the men's individual time trial, finishing first in 41 minutes 24.05 seconds. With this victory, Lutsenko became a five-time Asian Games champion. He had previously won four gold medals at the Asian Games in Incheon (2014), Jakarta (2018), and Hangzhou (2023).

Photo source: gov.kz

In addition, the Kazakhstan men's modern pentathlon team clinched bronze. In the team standings, Kazakhstan finished third to win the bronze medal. China took gold, while South Korea finished second.

Kazakhstan also demonstrated fantastic performance in karate, earning two gold medals:

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

Kazakh karateka Zholaman Bigabyl confidently defeated Uzbekistan's Khumoyunmirzo Khalimov 9–1 in the final of the under-55-kilogram kumite category.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

Sofya Berultseva then added Kazakhstan's fourth gold of the Games, leaving her rivals no chance in the over-68-kilogram kumite category.

Thus, Kazakhstan secured four gold and two bronze medals, placing fourth in the overall team standings. China (11 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) and Japan (6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze) lead with 20 medals each, while South Korea rounds out the top three with 14 medals (4 gold, 3 silver, 7 bronze).

Kazakh athletes also competed today in swimming, handball, MMA, beach volleyball, shooting, and wushu.