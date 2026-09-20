Kazakh triathlete secures bronze at Aichi–Nagoya 2026

Results:

1st – Takumi Hojo – 52:56

2nd – Zhang Xirui – 53:05

3rd – Arlan Zhanabay – 53:11

For Zhanabay, this medal marks a significant result on the international stage. In 2026, he also won bronze at the Asia Cup stage in Taizhou, China, and silver at the Asia Cup stage in Turkistan.

Earlier, it was reported that Rinata Sultanova won Kazakhstan's first gold at the XX Asian Games.