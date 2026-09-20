Sofya Berultseva wins Kazakhstan's fourth gold at Aichi–Nagoya 2026
Kazakhstan's Sofya Berultseva claimed gold at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, defending her karate title in the +68kg kumite division, Qazinform News Agency cited the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
For Berultseva, this is her second straight Asian Games gold medal. At the previous Games in Hangzhou, she also topped the over-68-kilogram category.
Sofya Berultseva is also a bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and one of the leading karatekas of Kazakhstan's national team.
It is worth noting that it is Kazakhstan's fourth gold medal at the event.
Earlier, Kazakh karateka Zholaman Bigabyl also took gold today.
Rinata Sultanova won gold in the women's individual road cycling time trial at the 20th Asian Games.
Arlan Zhanabay secured bronze in the men's individual triathlon.
Another gold medal was captured by Alexey Lutsenko in the men's individual time trial.
The Kazakhstan men's modern pentathlon team claimed bronze.