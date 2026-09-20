Kazakhstan captures first gold at 2026 Asian Games

The athlete claimed victory on the very first day of competition, putting the national team on the gold medal board.

Results:

1st place – Rinata Sultanova – 36:23.72

2nd place – Zhang Hao – 36:28.40

3rd place – Shin Ji-eun – 36:56.14

This is Sultanova's second Asiad. At the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, she won bronze in the individual time trial.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan participated in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the XX Asian Games.