Kazakh karateka Zholaman Bigabyl strikes gold at 2026 Asian Games

Competing in the men’s Kumite -55kg division, the Kazakh athlete secured a convincing 9–1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Khumoyunmirzo Khalimov in the final bout.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

Another karate final featuring Kazakhstan's Sofya Berultseva is set to take place today. She will compete for gold in the women's +68 kg category.

Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay

Thus, Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the 2026 Asian Games has now reached five.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova won gold in the women's individual road cycling time trial at the 20th Asian Games.

Arlan Zhanabay secured bronze in the men's individual triathlon.

Another gold medal was captured by Alexey Lutsenko in the men's individual time trial.

The Kazakhstan men's modern pentathlon team claimed bronze.