Alexey Lutsenko claims Kazakhstan's second gold at 20th Asian Games

The Kazakhstani athlete was first in the men's individual time trial in 41 minutes and 24.05 seconds.

Notably, Alexey Lutsenko became a five-time Asian Games champion. He had previously won four gold medals at the Incheon (2014), Jakarta (2018), and Hangzhou (2023) Asian Games.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova won the gold medal in the women's individual road cycling time trial at the 20th Asian Games. Thus, this is Kazakhstan's second gold medal at the continental event.