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    Alexey Lutsenko claims Kazakhstan's second gold at 20th Asian Games

    12:38, 20 September 2026

    Kazakhstani cyclist Alexey Lutsenko triumphed at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games (Japan), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Alexey Lutsenko
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The Kazakhstani athlete was first in the men's individual time trial in 41 minutes and 24.05 seconds.

    Notably, Alexey Lutsenko became a five-time Asian Games champion. He had previously won four gold medals at the Incheon (2014), Jakarta (2018), and Hangzhou (2023) Asian Games.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova won the gold medal in the women's individual road cycling time trial at the 20th Asian Games. Thus, this is Kazakhstan's second gold medal at the continental event.

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling Gold Japan Asian Games
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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