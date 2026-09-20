2026 Asian Games: Kazakhstan ends 16-year medal wait in modern pentathlon

Kazakhstan's athletes placed third in the team standings, ending a 16-year podium drought in the discipline at the Asian Games. Previously, Kazakhstan won an Asiad medal in modern pentathlon in 2010.

Photo source: gov.kz

Kazakhstan was represented in the finals by Tikhon Varekhin, Temirlan Abdraimov, and Lev Chuvashov. All four Kazakhstani pentathletes successfully cleared the semifinal stage and advanced to the decisive round of the tournament.

Photo source: gov.kz

Modern pentathlon includes fencing, freestyle swimming, obstacle course racing, and the laser run discipline, which merges running and pistol shooting.

The men's team's medal also added to Kazakhstan's tally on the first day of competition at the 20th Summer Asian Games.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova won gold in the women's individual road cycling time trial at the 20th Asian Games. Arlan Zhanabay of Kazakhstan secured bronze in the men's individual triathlon. Another gold medal was captured by Alexey Lutsenko in the men's individual time trial.