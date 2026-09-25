World leaders continue to send condolences to Kazakhstan over Caspian Sea tragedy

The messages voice strong support and solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan at this difficult time.

Sharing in the deep sorrow of all Kazakhstanis, foreign leaders conveyed sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Condolences arrived from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tô Lâm, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Rais of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, as well as the heads of various international organizations.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude for the condolences and support offered by the international community.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov expressed their deepest condolences to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, bereaved families, and the people of Kazakhstan.

As it was reported, on September 24, during the naval drills in the Caspian Sea in the Mangystau region, 17 military servicemen were swept out to sea. 12 people were confirmed dead, with three rescued.

On September 25 at around 9:15 a.m., search and rescue teams found the bodies of Sergeant Mansur Gumarov and sailor Miras Turdybekuly, who had previously been reported missing.

Prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of military personnel on the Caspian coast in the Mangystau region.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the Mangystau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in the Mangystau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.