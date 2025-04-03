The U.S. raises tariffs on Kazakhstan

The White House published the list of countries on social media platform X.

According to the data, Kazakhstan has a 54% tariff on American goods, and in response, the U.S. will introduce reciprocal measures—27% tariffs on products from Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan was grouped together with India (26%), South Korea (25%), Japan (24%), and Malaysia (24%).

Photo credit: WhiteHouse's X account

The highest tariffs will affect Saint Pierre and Miquelon (50%), Lesotho (50%), Cambodia (49%), Vietnam (46%), Sri Lanka (44%), Myanmar (44%), Laos (48%), Syria (41%), and Iraq (39%), according to Newsweek.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the country’s trade deficit in 2024 amounted to $918.4 billion. The largest contributors to this deficit were China ($295.4 billion), the European Union ($235.6 billion), Mexico ($171.8 billion), and Vietnam ($123.5 billion).

Recently, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on “reciprocal tariffs,” imposing a 10-percent minimum baseline tariff and higher rates on certain trading partners.