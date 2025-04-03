Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage

Nursultan Altynbek (55kg) defeated Bilal Benali of France. Dias Molzhigitov (75kg) knocked out Nikodem Kozak of Poland.

Kazakh female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) beat Caroline de Almeida of Brazil.

Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Duisebay (70kg) failed to reach the semifinals, losing to Makan Traore of France.

As reported earlier, Gennady Golovkin has participated in the opening ceremony of the World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil.