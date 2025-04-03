EN
    Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage

    11:52, 3 April 2025

    Team Kazakhstan secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Nursultan Altynbek (55kg) defeated Bilal Benali of France. Dias Molzhigitov (75kg) knocked out Nikodem Kozak of Poland. 

    Kazakh female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) beat Caroline de Almeida of Brazil.

    Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Duisebay (70kg) failed to reach the semifinals, losing to Makan Traore of France.

    As reported earlier, Gennady Golovkin has participated in the opening ceremony of the World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil.

    Boxing Kazakhstan Sport Brazil
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
