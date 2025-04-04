President Tokayev expresses support for negotiation process on Ukraine

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan ‘remains firmly committed to a balanced foreign policy, expanding cooperation with all interested states and major organizations, including the EU’.

As to the rise in global instability, President Tokayev urged to exercise restraint and responsibility when assessing the complex events unfolding globally.

On the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, he called on all countries to focus their efforts on upholding the Charter of the global organization and universally recognized principles of international law, as well as supporting the work of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to express support for the negotiation process on Ukraine.

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, therefore, we welcome the start of negotiations on Ukraine and hope for a favorable outcome, while fully understanding the complexity of the issue,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the first Central Asia – European Union Summit has kicked off in Samarkand. In his remarks, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Kazakhstan is ready to boost exports to the EU by over $2 billion.