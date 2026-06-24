Kazakhstan showcases its digital transformation and AI achievements at UN

Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov delivered an opening address.

Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development, and Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Envoy on Digital and Emerging Technologies delivered keynote speeches.

UN officials, ITU representatives, and international experts, ensuring a global perspective, also attended the event.

The meeting focused on developing Digital Public Infrastructure, applying artificial intelligence in the public sector, building trust in digital technologies, and strengthening international cooperation in digital transformation and AI governance.

Vice Minister Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev presented Kazakhstan's achievements in digital government transformation and the country's transition toward an AI-Native Government model. Particular attention was given to the development of national digital infrastructure, including the Smart Data Ukimet platform, eGov.GPT, proactive public services, the Digital Family Card, and the e-Government Integration Gateway.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan's national artificial intelligence ecosystem, which is built on three pillars: institutional development, advanced computing infrastructure, and human capital.

Participants were briefed on key national initiatives, including the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Artificial Intelligence, the AI Development Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the expansion of national supercomputing capacity, the development of domestic large language models, and the construction of the country's first Data Center Valley.

Besides, the launch of AlemAI International AI Development Center in Astana, integrating education, research, and innovation (TUMO Astana, Tomorrow School, International AI University, startup programs, and labs) was also spotlighted.

International participants praised Kazakhstan’s proactive public services and digital infrastructure.

Kazakhstan’s model was highlighted as a practical example for other nations seeking to modernize governance with AI with emphasis placed on inclusive, safe, and human-centered AI development, with calls for stronger international cooperation.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov took part in a high-level meeting marking the launch of the Connectivity Agenda Platform, designed to strengthen cooperation among Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea region, and the European Union