New Constitution marks new stage of development of Kazakhstan, President

The Head of State said the new Constitution has already launched a major reset of state and public institutions.

He emphasized that such reforms have never been carried out in Kazakhstan in its 35-year history. The reforms aim to drive progress and technological advancement, on the grounds of quality science.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for patriotic youth with knowledge, willpower, and dedication to serve the Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He highlighted that even the most carefully designed state plans cannot be implemented without social unity, consolidation, mutual tolerance, and solidarity.

The President stated the Constitution serves as a solid platform for national unity, bringing together constructive forces and true patriots.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the new Constitution acts as a moral and legal compass, guiding society, especially the younger generation, toward stability, respect for law, and a dignified life on the grounds of respect for the law and the interests of the country.

It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the 12th International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering Aibyn, which is being held in Akmola region’s Shchuchinsk city.