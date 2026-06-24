Kazakhstan wins historic first gold at ISSF Junior World Championships

Kazakhstan’s athletes claimed gold in the girls’ trap team event, finishing with 337 hits to top the standings.

The championship-winning lineup featured Eleonora Ibragimova, Mariya Gorun, and Milana Papchikhina.

The championships brought together 778 athletes from 63 countries. Kazakhstan is represented by a team of 13 shooters competing in both individual and team events.

The gold medal is the first in Kazakhstan’s history at the ISSF Junior World Championships, marking a significant achievement for the nation’s shotgun shooting program.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s women’s épée team had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Fencing Championships in Delhi, India.