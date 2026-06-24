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    Kazakhstan wins historic first gold at ISSF Junior World Championships

    17:55, 24 June 2026

    Kazakhstan’s junior shotgun shooters achieved a historic breakthrough at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, winning the country’s first-ever team gold medal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan wins historic first gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Kazakhstan’s athletes claimed gold in the girls’ trap team event, finishing with 337 hits to top the standings.

    The championship-winning lineup featured Eleonora Ibragimova, Mariya Gorun, and Milana Papchikhina.

    The championships brought together 778 athletes from 63 countries. Kazakhstan is represented by a team of 13 shooters competing in both individual and team events.

    The gold medal is the first in Kazakhstan’s history at the ISSF Junior World Championships, marking a significant achievement for the nation’s shotgun shooting program.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s women’s épée team had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Fencing Championships in Delhi, India.

    Shooting sports Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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