Kazakhstan wins historic first gold at ISSF Junior World Championships
Kazakhstan’s junior shotgun shooters achieved a historic breakthrough at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Suhl, Germany, winning the country’s first-ever team gold medal, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Kazakhstan’s athletes claimed gold in the girls’ trap team event, finishing with 337 hits to top the standings.
The championship-winning lineup featured Eleonora Ibragimova, Mariya Gorun, and Milana Papchikhina.
The championships brought together 778 athletes from 63 countries. Kazakhstan is represented by a team of 13 shooters competing in both individual and team events.
The gold medal is the first in Kazakhstan’s history at the ISSF Junior World Championships, marking a significant achievement for the nation’s shotgun shooting program.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s women’s épée team had secured a bronze medal at the Asian Fencing Championships in Delhi, India.