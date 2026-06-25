Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates media workers on professional holiday

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the special importance of this professional holiday for the country.

He noted that the main mission of journalists is to inform society, reflect people’s aspirations, and raise pressing issues that concern citizens.

In the era of advanced global technologies, the press carries the noble responsibility of providing timely, accurate, and reliable information, along with objective analysis.

The President expressed gratitude to all representatives of the media sphere for their tireless work in serving the nation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leadership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.