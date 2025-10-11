Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev urges focus on Turkic World Vision 2040 program

Addressing the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that economic cooperation is the fundamental basis for stability and prosperity.

2. Regional Conference on Global IHL Initiative held in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, jointly with the Ministry of Defense and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), organized a Regional Conference for Central Asian countries on the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

3. Kazakh President addresses Summit of CIS Heads of State Summit

President Tokayev said Tajikistan’s successful chairmanship made a significant contribution to strengthening the Organization’s potential. He added this summit will give strong impetus to the further work of the CIS, which is regarded in Kazakhstan as an authoritative international organization.

4. Mangistau region celebrates 275th anniversary of Beket Ata

A series of events dedicated to the 275th anniversary of Beket ata Myrzagululu and his mentor Shopan Ata took place in Tobykty, Mangistau region. The two-day large-scale event was attended by over 10,000 guests from Kazakhstan, as well as from the CIS and non-CIS countries.

5. Kazakhstan proposes establishing council to boost Eurasian transport network within North-South corridor

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan suggested launching a joint program to promote investment and infrastructure development of the eastern part of the North-South corridor. Addressing the 2nd Central Asia – Russia summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated: “Kazakhstan has a task to continue its active efforts to establish modern, safe, sustainable transport and logistics infrastructure of the region and the Eurasian space as a whole.

6. National Bank raises base rate to 18%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to raise the base rate to 18% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point. In September, annual inflation accelerated to 12.9% (in August – 12.2%), having surpassed the National Bank’s forecast.

7. Kazakhstan for the first time ever joins global leaders in higher education

For the first time, five Kazakhstani universities have entered the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026. Nazarbayev University ranked in the 401–500 range, the highest placement ever for a Kazakhstani higher educational establishment in international rankings.

8. Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth “Armour of God” movie starring Jackie Chan

The company Sәlem Entertainment has officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” will take place in Kazakhstan.

9. Dimash Qudaibergen performs history-making first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden

On October 5, for the first time ever, the national anthem of Kazakhstan was performed at New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden, as thousands of New Yorkers welcomed an artist from the CIS Dimash Qudaibergen with his solo concert “Stranger.”

10. Art museum showcasing national culture opened in Astana

The museum showcases over 1,600 examples of Kazakh national musical instruments. The collection highlights rare and nearly forgotten pieces, including the zhelbuaz, mes syrnai, uildek, tastauyq, and others.

