Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakh, Hungarian presidents discuss strengthening trade and cultural-educational ties

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held negotiations with his Hungarian counterpart Tamás Sulyok, who arrived in Astana for an official visit. Tamás Sulyok thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and noted that both countries maintain active political dialogue, based on trust, mutual respect and historical ties.

2. First in Central Asia: Italy to open cultural center in Astana

“Our countries are actively expanding cooperation in the cultural sphere. Italy opens its cultural center in Astana, the first of its kind in Central Asia. The initiative to name a street in Astana in honor of Marco Polo also reflects your commitment to further strengthen our ties. I am sincerely thankful to you for this support,” the President of Italy said during the visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan.

3. Almaty’s Kairat faced Real Madrid in Champions’ League group stage match

Almaty’s Kairat played against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions LeagueAlmaty’s Kairat played against Spanish giants Real Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Read how the match unfolded.

4. Pavel Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan

“I'm delighted to announce that today we are opening a specialized artificial intelligence laboratory in the Alem.ai building. We are implementing a joint project between Telegram and the Kazakhstan supercomputer cluster, launched by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. This technology will enable over a billion people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently, and efficiently. We hope that Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster will become the first major provider of computing power for this network,” said Durov at Digital Bridge forum in Astana.

5. Kazakhstan as an Educational Hub: An Interview with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to the United States

Mr. Hugh Hallman, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to the United States, shared with a Kazinform News Agency correspondent his views on the origins of the Kazakhstan-American Free University, his long-standing work in international education, and the role of cultural and academic cooperation in strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the world.

6. OPEC presents World Oil Outlook 2025 at XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Kazakhstan

The XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, which opened on October 2 in Astana, hosted the presentation of the World Oil Outlook 2025, one of OPEC’s flagship publications offering a comprehensive analysis of global trends in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

7. Kazakhstan is a vital energy supplier and key OPEC+ partner: Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC

In an interview with a Kazinform News Agency correspondent, Haitham Al Ghais, the OPEC Secretary General spoke about Kazakhstan’s vital role within the OPEC+ alliance, the country’s importance in the global oil market, strategies to ensure stability amid growing volatility, and his assessment of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political and economic course.

8. Omar Sultan Al Olama on AI ministries, regulation, and and Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, shared insights on the lessons learned from establishing one of the world’s first AI ministries. He also spoke about the future of AI regulation, the importance of language integration for national digital strategies, and how Kazakhstan can build its own AI ecosystem while avoiding early mistakes.

9. Population of kulans and Przewalski’s horses on the rise in Kazakhstan

The first 14 Przewalski’s horses were reintroduced from Prague Zoo to the Altyn Dala reserve in 2024–2025, with plans to reach 40 by 2029. Kulan populations have also risen to over 4,600 after earlier relocations. Officials note that these efforts help preserve biodiversity and restore steppe ecosystems. Snow leopards have also doubled in number, now totaling about 189.

10. Kazakhstan nominates the film “Cadet” for the Oscars

The film was produced by Tiger Films in 2024. Its world premiere took place on November 1, 2024, at the Tokyo International Film Festival. In Kazakhstan, the film was released in cinemas on January 2, 2025. The European premiere of Cadet was held at the Berlin International Film Festival in the Forum section in February 2025. The main character, single mother Alina, enrolls her son in a prestigious cadet school. Soon, mysterious murders begin to occur there.

