Dimash Qudaibergen performs history-making first-ever concert at Madison Square Garden

Since childhood, I’ve dreamed of performing here. As a boxing fan, I was inspired by Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, who fought at Madison Square Garden. The Three Tenors — who inspired me to become a singer — as well as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli… such legendary stars have graced this stage. Over the past few years, many things have happened in my life — countless major concerts around the world — but what’s about to happen here is something entirely different, Dimash said on the eve of the concert.

And indeed, history was made. A team from Kazakhstan, led by people’s artist Dimash Qudaibergen, wrote a new page in modern music history.

The unique “Stranger” program, like all of Dimash’s art, blends genres, languages, and musical traditions into a deeply emotional experience.

Opening powerfully with “Golden,” Dimash performed “Smoke” in English, “Olimpico” in Italian, and “Battle of Memory” in Chinese.

For the first time at a solo concert, the audience heard “Love’s Not Over Yet” accompanied by its composer — two-time Grammy Award winner Walter Afanasieff.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

I know Dimash, but I wasn’t familiar with all of his music. Even if I had been — it’s breathtaking to watch him live. He moves everyone; the audience adores him. I rarely see such passion. As I was watching, I kept asking: ‘Who wrote this song?’ — Dimash. ‘And this one?’ — Again, Dimash. I’m so glad he invited us. This memory will stay with me for the rest of my life. I’ve performed here several times, but I’ve never felt anything like this. It’s such an honor — I’m truly happy, said Walter Afanasieff.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Continuing the eternal theme of true love, Dimash performed “Lyubov’ Ustavshikh Lebedei” (“Love of Tired Swans”) by his dear friend, maestro Igor Krutoy. Following tradition that began at his 2019 Arnau concert in Kazakhstan, the entire arena joined in singing the chorus multiple times.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Before performing “Sos d’un Terrien en Détresse,” Dimash addressed the audience as a Regional Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency:

“Dear friends, we know that music can unite us. Tonight, we can do that together. Behind me, you’ll see a QR code — by scanning it, you can support the UN Migration Agency and help people around the world. Together, we can make the world a better place. Thank you for being with us. Now, let the music lead us forward.”

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

And forward he led — through original songs like “Umytylmas Kun,” “Give Me Your Love,” and “Be With Me,” after a vocal warm-up with the crowd that filled the hall with harmony. That night, the audience shared every ounce of energy with the performers — thousands of shining eyes, united voices, and a stadium alive with emotion.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

History was made tonight. Dimash conquered a new stage, returning to New York after six years — and triumphantly so. Dimash has changed, we’ve changed, and I think everyone in the audience felt it. The energy we received back was incredible, said singer Zarina Bozhakova.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The next segment began with the Kazakh kyui “Adai,” performed by Dimash together with dombra duo Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz.

After performing his new hit “Tau Ishinde,” Dimash announced a premiere. Accompanied by epic visuals showcasing humanity’s limitless potential, he presented his new Kazakh-language song “Samğau,” written to the lyrics of Zharaskan Nurbay — a heartfelt tribute to his homeland.

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

Immediately after, the audience was immersed in another spectacle as “Fire” filled the arena with its explosive vocals and dynamic staging.

I think this is a truly historic moment. The first thing I saw was a completely full arena. I’m not from Kazakhstan, but I felt immense pride for Dimash — that so many people came to see him. His music and his personality transcend borders and bring together people of all nationalities. I’m proud to be here — this is an unforgettable experience, said composer and music producer Dmytro Gordon.

As the show continued, fans expected another video interlude — but instead, Dimash reappeared on screen, running through the corridors of Madison Square Garden with his team, performing yet another new original English-language song — “Living For The Game.”

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

The concert carried on with fan favorites “When I’ve Got You,” “Weekend,” and “Makhabbat Ber Magan.”

That evening, Dimash and his fellow musicians showcased traditional Kazakh instruments — the dombra, sybyzgy, and kobyz — the latter played by Olzhas Kurmanbek, whose solo resonated through the title track “Stranger.”

Photo credit: Dimashnews.com

We hope this concert, like the history of our people, will be written in golden letters. When sacred instruments like the dombra, kobyz, and sybyzgy — symbols of Kazakh traditional art — sound on a world stage, it means our national art has reached a new, higher level. Of course, all this is thanks to Dimash. Through him, we share our national instruments with the world and introduce our cultural heritage to global audiences, said Temirlan Olzhabay and Yernat Nauryz.

The finale featured powerful performances of “El Amor En Ti” and “The Story of One Sky.”

After three unforgettable hours, the concert concluded with “Durdaraz.” Dimash introduced his team and invited the audience to his next concert in Mexico on October 8.

Life will never be the same. This stage is infused with the energy of the world — with the spirit of global stars. Every inch of it inspires creativity. We have a wonderful saying: ‘A sacred stage.’ No matter the language, it always remains sacred. When you step onto it, there are no borders, no divisions — only the spirit within. That’s exactly how it felt tonight. It was powerful. I believe the concert went beautifully — every song reached the hearts of the audience because they were sung with true emotion. Thank you all — this memory will stay forever, said Rasul Usmanov, Dimash's backing vocalist.

