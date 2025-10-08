Regional Conference on Global IHL Initiative held in Astana

The Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law was launched on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024 by 6 countries – Brazil, Jordan, Kazakhstan, China, France and South Africa in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

The key speakers of the conference were Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vice Admiral Serik Burambayev, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Stanislav Vassilenko, as well as Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation in Central Asia Biljana Milosevic and Head of the ICRC Global Initiative Anne Quintin.

The conference was attended by leading legal experts and diplomats from the embassies of Central Asian countries, as well as the founding states of the Global Initiative.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

As previously reported, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war.