    Regional Conference on Global IHL Initiative held in Astana

    20:31, 8 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, jointly with the Ministry of Defense and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), organized a Regional Conference for Central Asian countries on the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA's press service

    The Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law was launched on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2024 by 6 countries – Brazil, Jordan, Kazakhstan, China, France and South Africa in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    The key speakers of the conference were Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Vice Admiral Serik Burambayev, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Stanislav Vassilenko, as well as Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation in Central Asia Biljana Milosevic and Head of the ICRC Global Initiative Anne Quintin.

    The conference was attended by leading legal experts and diplomats from the embassies of Central Asian countries, as well as the founding states of the Global Initiative.

    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    As previously reported, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy UN Human rights Diplomacy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
