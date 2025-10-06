Mangistau region celebrates 275th anniversary of Beket Ata

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to the event participants, emphasizing the special role of Beket Ata in spiritual life of the nation.

Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration

Governor of the region Nurdaulet Kilybai read out the letter to the participants:

“Beket Myrzagululy is one of the most outstanding sons of his people, who became a pillar and protector of his region. He dedicated his entire life to educational work and enriching the spiritual worldview of the nation. Beket Ata is known both among the Kazakh people and brotherly nations as a great thinker and spiritual mentor. At my instruction, efforts are underway to inscribe the underground mosque in Oglandy, along with other historical sites in the region, on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The cultural and spiritual importance of this thinker - who called people to kindness and harmony - is rightly considered an invaluable treasure of our national identity. It is our sacred duty to preserve and pass it to our descendants. I wish everyone well-being and prosperity,” the message reads.

Photo credit: Mangistau region's administration

As part of the jubilee event, competitions in the national sports – horse rases, alaman-baige, Qazaq Kuresi, lifting kettlebell, etc.

More than 100 yurts have been installed for the guests.

The celebration continued with a rich spiritual and cultural programme. Renowned public figures shared their thoughts about unity, solidarity, and spiritual continuity on the Oitalqy platform. A concert programme and an evening of traditional art were also held.

