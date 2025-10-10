Kazakh President addresses Summit of CIS Heads of State Council

President Tokayev said Tajikistan’s successful chairmanship made a significant contribution to strengthening the Organization’s potential. He added this summit will give strong impetus to the further work of the CIS, which is regarded in Kazakhstan as an authoritative international organization.

The Head of State emphasized that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan deeply honors the heroism of our fathers and mothers, generations of winners, who defended universal values under the hardest conditions for the sake of development of all nations. CIS countries, including Kazakhstan, celebrated this anniversary with dignity. Grand parades were held in Moscow and Beijing.

He stressed the importance of preserving memory of heroes and all real participants of the b;oddies war in the human history.

“In these times of geopolitical upheaval, it is crucial to unite the efforts of CIS countries and all our partners to eliminate conflict-generating factors. This can only be achieved through mutual understanding and coordinated action,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

