Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth “Armour of God” movie starring Jackie Chan

During the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, the CEO of the media company, Igor Tsai, informed the President of Kazakhstan that filming of the new movie featuring Jackie Chan will be carried out locally.

The “Armour of God” franchise began in 1986 with the eponymous action film directed by Jackie Chan himself. Its sequels — “Operation Condor” (1991) and “Chinese Zodiac” (2012) — cemented the series’ reputation as one of the most recognizable Asian adventure sagas.

Earlier, it was reported that Jackie Chan had arrived in Almaty, where he held a series of meetings related to the new film project.