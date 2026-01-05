President outlines key priorities for Kazakhstan’s development in 2026

"As I have said, the year ahead will be challenging. A new stage of large-scale political transformation begins, and economic reforms will be advanced. The modernization of the country must become truly irreversible, fundamentally changing the essence and image of our society. Citizens will need to adapt to the realities of a new era. This is not an easy task, but I am convinced that our people, especially the youth, are capable of doing it,” the President said.

Tokayev reminded that 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

“This is a historic opportunity for our country. Digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence open new prospects for the economy and many other areas of life - from public administration to education and healthcare,” he said.

The President also highlighted the upcoming 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

“Thirty-five years of Independence is a landmark date. It is a reason to critically evaluate the path we have taken and to develop new plans. It is important not to turn the anniversary into a mere festive campaign. It must become a symbol of Kazakhstan’s progress,” he emphasized.

He further announced his intention to personally continue participating in the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

“This work is of great importance, as it concerns resource conservation, purity of thought, rejection of idleness, the importance of self-development, collective responsibility, kindness, and charity. At our country’s initiative, the United Nations has declared this year the International Year of Volunteers, which fully resonates with the idea of Taza Qazaqstan. I regard this nationwide movement as a crucial ideological campaign, since cleanliness carries a deep, multifaceted meaning. Cleanliness is the opposite of destruction - both in minds and on the ground. It must become the backbone of our national mentality,” the President concluded.

Earlier, in the interview, President Tokayev spoke about the strategic role of nuclear energy and critical minerals in Kazakhstan’s long-term development.