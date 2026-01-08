Kazakhstan adopts Concept for development of science cities until 2035

The Concept was developed in line with instructions issued by the President of Kazakhstan at the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) on March 14, 2025, as well as with the Prime Minister’s protocol instructions.

The document outlines a long-term approach to forming science-driven territories and is aimed at transitioning to a knowledge-based economy built on technology and scientific innovation.

The resolution requires central and local executive bodies to take the necessary measures to implement the Concept and carry out the action plan.

Each year, by April 1, the bodies will submit progress reports to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The ministry will then forward consolidated information to the authorized state planning body by May 1 and publish it on its official website.

Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the document has been assigned to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The Concept emphasizes that the development of knowledge-intensive territories is a key prerequisite for implementing the “Rebooting the National Science Model” priority set out in Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan through 2029.

Special attention is given to improving the country’s position in the Global Innovation Index, particularly in the indicator measuring university–industry collaboration in research and development.

The implementation of the Concept is expected to create favorable conditions for the growth of manufacturing, digital technologies, the agro-industrial sector, biotechnology, and green energy, while strengthening cooperation between science, education, and business.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed regional akimats to take comprehensive measures to develop science at the regional level.

In June 2025, the Government, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, reviewed the concept of Kazakhstan’s first science city, Technoqala.

