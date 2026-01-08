Kazakhstan to lead Turkic chambers of commerce and industry in 2026

During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan intends to prioritize the implementation of industrial cooperation projects, the creation of a portfolio of joint projects and the expansion of transport and logistics corridors, including the Middle Corridor and the North-South route.

Raimbek Batalov has been appointed the President of the Union of Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) for 2026 for a period of one year.

According to him, the Turkic direction is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign economic policy.

"It is important to emphasize that this dynamics is being shaped through the expansion of supplies of higher value-added products. Exports of grain with sunflower oil, petrochemical products, foodstuffs and processed materials have grown significantly. This indicates a transition from simple trade to complex forms of industrial and agro-industrial operations and the creation of a foundation for joint production chains," Batalov noted.

In January-October 2025, mutual trade turnover reached $11 billion, having increased by more than 10% compared to the same period last year. Kazakhstan's exports grew by 16.6% reaching $7.9 billion.

Founded in 2019, the Union of Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry concentrates its efforts on the development of economic cooperation among Turkic states. The Union includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary. The Turkic economic space encompasses a population of more than 180 million people.

Earlier, it was reported that Ankara had been recognized Tourism Capital of Turkic World for 2026.