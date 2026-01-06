100,000 Kazakh students to enroll in advanced AI programs

He recalled that Kazakhstan continued its collaboration with international partners in 2025, including Google, NVIDIA, Coursera, Huawei, OpenAI, ETS, and others.

“In 2026, a project with OpenAI will be launched to integrate artificial intelligence into teaching processes for educators, while a project with ETS will focus on reforming the national testing system. Following the president’s directive, the AI-Sana program is being implemented. In its first stage, 646,000 certificates were issued to our students,” the minister said.

The minister also noted that, to date, students have developed 229 AI-based solutions.

“In the second stage, 100,000 students will take advanced artificial intelligence courses designed by AI Council member Paul Kim, with selection starting in February. In the third stage, 60,000 students will develop their own projects tailored to real industry needs. In the fourth stage, 1,500 projects will undergo acceleration and be prepared for market launch,” the minister added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is testing a new multi‑agent AI platform called AlemGPT to provide citizens and businesses with full‑cycle public services on a single platform.