New road opens to City of Nomads tourist site

The City of Nomads is a 5.8-hectare complex located on the banks of the Ili River, nearly 90 km from Almaty. Originally, it was constructed as a massive film set for Nomad: The Warrior (2005).

Fariza Sikhymbayeva, a representative of Alatau Visit center, said that the newly paved road includes modern lighting installations along its entire length.

Last year, the complex was transferred to the jurisdiction of the Almaty Region Akimat (administration) last year. The Akimat plans to begin a comprehensive modernization of the site in the near future.

— To drive tourism growth, a full-scale modernization is scheduled, ensuring that all essential amenities are provided for guests, she noted.

Photo credit: Konayev City Akimat

As Qazinform reported earlier, an extensive redevelopment of the City of Nomads ethnocultural complex and the construction of a pedestrian bridge toward Tanbaly Tas natural landmark are set to breathe new life into the most scenic areas in the Almaty region.