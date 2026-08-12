Who's leading viewer poll in TV debates ahead of Qurultay elections?

According to preliminary results, Adilet is in first place with 59.5%, followed by Auyl with 14.4% and Respublica with 12.1%.

Next came the People's Party of Kazakhstan (4.2%), the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (3.7%), Ak Zhol (3.4%), and Baitaq (2.1%).

Another 0.6% of respondents chose "None of the above."

Organizers stressed that the poll results do not reflect party ratings for the elections, but rather viewers' assessment of the representatives' performance during the debates – their responses, positions, and engagement.

As written earlier, live pre-election debates featuring representatives from all seven political parties had kicked off on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.