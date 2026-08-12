Seven parties go head-to-head in live Jibek Joly TV debates

A key feature of this year's debates is the team format, with two speakers representing each party.

The TV debates air on August 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Jibek Joly and the channel’s official YouTube channel.

The main topic is “The Rule of Law as the Foundation of a Just Society”, under the principle of “Law and Order.”

The debate participants are to convince voters why their party deserves support.

The program features:

A detailed breakdown of opponents' election programs

Answers to the most pressing questions from viewers

What they see as the weak points in their opponents' programs

One concrete promise they pledge to keep during their term

Viewers will be able to submit questions during the live broadcast via a QR code displayed on screen and through WhatsApp.

The debates will be followed by the political talk show Ashyk Studio, where experts will discuss key moments from the debate and assess its potential impact on the election campaign.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that all political party leaders are to take part in the final televised debates.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.