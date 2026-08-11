Debate on Jibek Joly TV: Party speaking order set
A draw held on the Jibek Joly TV Channel has determined the lineup for the team televised debate involving all seven political parties, which are to take part in Kazakhstan’s first elections to the Qurultay, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The parties will speak in the following order:
- Ak Zhol – Bek-Mukhamed Zhaukebayev and Yermek Abildin
- Nationwide Social Democratic Party – Larisa Li and Nurainash Kamalova
- Adilet – Aizhan Aimaganova and Madi Myrzagarayev
- People's Party of Kazakhstan – Zhandos Bidaibekov and Irina Smirnova
- Auyl – Zhazira Sultankulova and Yerbolat Saurykov
- Baitaq – Amalbek Omirtay and Almat Turtayev
- Respublica – Olzhas Kuspekov and Dinara Shukizhanova
The TV debate will air on August 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Jibek Joly and the channel’s official YouTube channel.
The main topic is “The Rule of Law as the Foundation of a Just Society”, under the principle of “Law and Order.”
The debate participants are to convince voters why their party deserves support.
The program will feature:
- A detailed breakdown of opponents' election programs
- Answers to the most pressing questions from viewers
- What they see as the weak points in their opponents' programs
- One concrete promise they pledge to keep during their term
Viewers will be able to submit questions during the live broadcast via a QR code displayed on screen and through WhatsApp.
The debate will be followed by the political talk show Ashyk Studio, where experts will discuss key moments from the debate and assess its potential impact on the election campaign.
On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.