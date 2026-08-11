Debate on Jibek Joly TV: Party speaking order set

The parties will speak in the following order:

Ak Zhol – Bek-Mukhamed Zhaukebayev and Yermek Abildin Collage by Qazinform Nationwide Social Democratic Party – Larisa Li and Nurainash Kamalova Photo collage by Qazinform Adilet – Aizhan Aimaganova and Madi Myrzagarayev Photo collage by Qazinform People's Party of Kazakhstan – Zhandos Bidaibekov and Irina Smirnova Photo collage by Qazinform Auyl – Zhazira Sultankulova and Yerbolat Saurykov Photo collage by Qazinform Baitaq – Amalbek Omirtay and Almat Turtayev Photo collage by Qazinform Respublica – Olzhas Kuspekov and Dinara Shukizhanova Photo collage by Qazinform

The TV debate will air on August 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Jibek Joly and the channel’s official YouTube channel.

The main topic is “The Rule of Law as the Foundation of a Just Society”, under the principle of “Law and Order.”

The debate participants are to convince voters why their party deserves support.

The program will feature:

A detailed breakdown of opponents' election programs

Answers to the most pressing questions from viewers

What they see as the weak points in their opponents' programs

One concrete promise they pledge to keep during their term

Viewers will be able to submit questions during the live broadcast via a QR code displayed on screen and through WhatsApp.

The debate will be followed by the political talk show Ashyk Studio, where experts will discuss key moments from the debate and assess its potential impact on the election campaign.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.