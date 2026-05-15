Turkic leaders sign Turkistan Declaration

Following the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the heads of state signed the Turkistan Declaration.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As written earlier, Turkistan hosted the OTS Informal Summit on Friday.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized the important role of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi as a symbol of the spiritual unity of the Turkic world.

President Tokayev announced the establishment of a Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan.

He also stated that Kazakhstan does not support the idea of turning the Organization of Turkic States into a military alliance or a geopolitical project.

At the summit, the Head of State proposed that Turkic countries launch joint space projects and create a joint tech hub.