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    Turkic leaders sign Turkistan Declaration

    18:43, 15 May 2026

    This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration
    Heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration

    Following the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the heads of state signed the Turkistan Declaration.

    OTS heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS heads of state sign Turkistan Declaration
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written earlier, Turkistan hosted the OTS Informal Summit on Friday.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized the important role of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi as a symbol of the spiritual unity of the Turkic world.

    President Tokayev announced the establishment of a Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan.

    He also stated that Kazakhstan does not support the idea of turning the Organization of Turkic States into a military alliance or a geopolitical project.

    At the summit, the Head of State proposed that Turkic countries launch joint space projects and create a joint tech hub.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkistan President of Kazakhstan Politics Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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