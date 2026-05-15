President Tokayev proposes Turkic countries launch joint space projects

According to the Head of State, Turkic nations need to carry out joint projects in satellite communications, navigation, and monitoring.

"The space industry is one of the key factors contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of Turkic states. Our countries' scientific, technological, and financial potential is sufficient to develop this field systematically. In particular, we need to implement joint projects in satellite communications, navigation, and monitoring. This will strengthen our integration. This will strengthen our technological independence and boost innovation," said Tokayev at the OTS Informal Summit in Turkistan.

Earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the further strengthening of allied relations between Astana and Baku during the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkistan.