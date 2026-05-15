Tokayev calls Turkistan spiritual pillar of Turkic world

While addressing the participants of the OTS Informal Summit, President Tokayev called Turkistan the historical center and spiritual pillar, the cradle of the Turkic people and the gateway between two worlds.

“This ancient city has always been regarded as a sacred hearth for all Turkic peoples. The Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi in Turkistan stands as a symbol of spiritual unity and historical continuity,” said the Head of State.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi made an immense contribution to shaping the worldview of fraternal peoples and promoted universal human values.

“He encouraged people to be kind, creative and honest. The great thinker managed to unite the Islamic faith with the worldview and traditions of the Turkic peoples. Yassawi left behind a rich legacy and valuable works. His wise thoughts and hikmets are an invaluable heritage of the Turkic peoples,” the President noted.

The Head of State stressed that Yassawi’s ideas remain relevant today.

“That is why we pay special attention to Yassawi’s humanistic ideas. Currently, initiatives such as Adal Azamat, Just Kazakhstan, Taza Kazakhstan, and other projects are being successfully implemented in the country. Our main goal is to improve the quality of the nation and strengthen statehood. At the core of this large-scale work lies Yassawi’s teaching,” said Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the OTS Informal Summit had kicked off in Turkistan.