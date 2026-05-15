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    Turkic AI: Tokayev calls for joint tech hub for OTS nations

    18:15, 15 May 2026

    At the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States on Friday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a unified center of IT hubs of Turkic states to be known as Turkic AI, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Alem.ai
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the President, nowadays nearly every country is developing its own IT parks and technology platforms.

    "I propose creating a joint center of IT hubs of Turkic states and naming it Turkic AI. It could be hosted at the Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier, President Tokayev proposed that Turkic countries launch joint space projects.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Organization of Turkic States (OTS) IT technologies Artificial Intelligence AI
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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