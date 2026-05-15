Turkic AI: Tokayev calls for joint tech hub for OTS nations
18:15, 15 May 2026
At the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States on Friday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a unified center of IT hubs of Turkic states to be known as Turkic AI, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the President, nowadays nearly every country is developing its own IT parks and technology platforms.
"I propose creating a joint center of IT hubs of Turkic states and naming it Turkic AI. It could be hosted at the Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Earlier, President Tokayev proposed that Turkic countries launch joint space projects.