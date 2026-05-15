Preserving Turkic legacy: Turkistan to host Center of Turkic Civilization

“Preserving the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic states and passing it on to future generations is our common task. Therefore, given the role of the city of Turkistan in our spiritual life, I have decided to establish a Center of Turkic Civilization here. This center will create conditions for conducting joint scientific research by fraternal countries, implementing cultural projects and educational programs, and will also contribute to strengthening our humanitarian cooperation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In his words, the scientific and academic potential of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University will be used to effectively organize the activities of the center.

“This university will receive the necessary financial and other support. We have just witnessed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Center of Turkic Civilization. I thank you for supporting this initiative,” the Head of State told the participants of the summit.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev had called Turkistan the spiritual pillar of the Turkic world.