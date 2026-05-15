Kassym-Jomart Tokayev rejects idea of military alliance of Turkic states

The Head of State made this statement amid discussions about a possible military union.

"Recently, some have expressed opinions about a military alliance. Their negative intentions are clear to us. It is also known that their goals have nothing to do with reconciliation. Kazakhstan believes that such a stance should be rejected. For us, strengthening the unity of the Turkic world is a critically important and urgent priority. The Organization of Turkic States is not a geopolitical project or a military organization. It is a unique platform that strengthens trade, economic, high-tech, digital, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation among brotherly countries," said Tokayev.

According to him, the Turkic world should "live in peace and develop together without straying from its goals."

As written earlier, the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) began in Turkistan. The Kazakh President highlighted the special significance of a new order for the Turkic world.