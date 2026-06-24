Tokayev invites European partners to cooperate in agriculture

One of the key priorities of the national agenda in his speech was addressing global food security challenges.

According to him, the strategic goal is to transform Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex into a cutting-edge, high-tech sector. In this regard, the Head of State invited European partners to cooperate in such key areas as livestock farming, grain seed breeding, precision agriculture, and soil fertility improvement.

The President then shared his vision of the role of artificial intelligence in the new reality.

He said that according to Goldman Sachs forecasts, AI will bring more than $7 trillion to the global economy.

“In line with this global transformation, we have set ourselves the strategic task of turning Kazakhstan into a fully digital state. We have established the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. This structure is complemented by the recently created Artificial Intelligence Development Council, an important advisory body bringing together leading domestic and international experts. Kazakhstan has become a pioneer in the region by launching two supercomputers based on NVIDIA, the world leader in technological innovation. In addition, we initiated the ‘Data Center Valley’ project, which is rapidly attracting global capital and major technological giants. At the Alem.ai International Center, we have launched two new-generation international schools - Tumo and Tomorrow School. Our goal is to expand teacher competencies, improve infrastructure, and introduce personalized learning standards for the next generation. Furthermore, we are prioritizing the strategic development of the Alatau ‘smart city.’ In accordance with our new Constitution, this city has been granted special legal status. This landmark project opens vast opportunities for the growth of the crypto industry, innovation, and high-tech business,” the Head of State noted.

As it was reported, on Monday, June 22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Brussels on an official visit.

The Head of State met with citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Belgium.

Ahead of talks with EU leaders, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with European Council President António Costa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State had a meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever.

During the talks with EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen at the Europa building in Brussels, President Tokayev emphasized that relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union have reached their highest level in the history of bilateral cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on strengthening transport and logistics ties.

The President of the European Council noted that Kazakhstan's geographical location, unique history and culture make the country a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Following the talks in Brussels, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, European Council President António Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen adopted a joint statement.