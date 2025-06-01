Team Kazakhstan’s results at Asian Athletics Championships

Kazakhstan has collected six medals at the event.

Norah Jeruto claimed gold in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m race, while Daisy Jepkemei secured first place in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.

Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva won silver in the women’s high jump event with a 1.86 meters result.

Yasmina Toxanbayeva grabbed bronze at the tournament. She clocked the women's 20 km race walk in 1:32:22 seconds. Daisy Jepkemei also won bronze in the 3000m steeplechase.

In the team standings, Kazakhstan finished fourth, sharing the spot with Qatar, as both teams earned the same number of medals.

China topped the medal table with 19 gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals. India followed in the second place with eight gold, ten silver, and six bronze medals, while Japan secured the third place with five gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani athletes have claimed six medals at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.