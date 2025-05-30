Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea

Norah Jeruto secured Kazakhstan’s second gold of the championships in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, clocking 9:10.46.

India’s Parul Chaudhary claimed silver with a time of 9:12.46, while Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei followed with bronze, finishing in 9:27.51.

This brings Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the championships to four.

Earlier, Daisy Jepkemei captured gold in the 10,000m race, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva earned bronze in the women's 20 km race walk.