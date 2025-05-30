EN
    Yelizaveta Matveyeva hauls silver at Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi

    21:05, 30 May 2025

    Kazakhstan claimed silver at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Yelizaveta Matveyeva hauls silver at Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Matveyeva won silver in the women’s high jump event with a top clearance of 1.86 meters.

    India’s Pooja Pooja claimed gold with a jump of 1.89 meters, while Uzbekistan’s Safina Sadullayeva also cleared 1.86 meters to share the silver.

    This brings Kazakhstan’s medal count to five.

    Earlier, golds were won by Norah Jeruto in the 3000m steeplechase and Daisy Jepkemei in the 10,000m. Bronze went to Yasmina Toxanbayeva in the 20km race walk and Daisy Jepkemei in the 3000m steeplechase.

    Athletics Sport Kazakhstan South Korea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
