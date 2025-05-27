Kazakhstan hauls 1st medal at Asian Athletics Championships
11:09, 27 May 2025
The 26th Asian Athletics Championships kicked off in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Yasmina Toxanbayeva grabbed first medal at the tournament. She clocked the Women's 20 km race walk in 1:32:22 seconds.
China’s Ying Han claimed gold with a time of 1:30:44, while her compatriot Ma Li earned silver, finishing in 1:32:08.
In the men's 20 km race walk, Kazakhstan’s Georgiy Sheiko finished in the 8th place.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstani athletes have claimed six medals at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships.