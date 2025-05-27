Kazakhstan hauls 1st medal at Asian Athletics Championships

Kazakhstan’s Yasmina Toxanbayeva grabbed first medal at the tournament. She clocked the Women's 20 km race walk in 1:32:22 seconds.

China’s Ying Han claimed gold with a time of 1:30:44, while her compatriot Ma Li earned silver, finishing in 1:32:08.

In the men's 20 km race walk, Kazakhstan’s Georgiy Sheiko finished in the 8th place.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani athletes have claimed six medals at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships.