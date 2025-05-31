EN
    Jeruto brings Kazakhstan another gold at Asian Athletics Championships

    15:32, 31 May 2025

    Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto earned second gold at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Jeruto was the first to cross the finish line of the 5,000 race, clocking the distance in 14:58.71.

    Parul Chaudhary from India was placed second, completing the race in 15:15.33. Japanese runner Yuma Yamamoto settled for bronze with the time of 15:16.86.

    Now Kazakhstan boasts a total of six medals at the event, including two gold medals for Jeruto, one gold and one bronze for Daisy Jepkemei, one silver or Yelizaveta Matveyeva and one bronze for Yasmina Toxanbayeva.

    Sport Kazakhstan Events South Korea
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
