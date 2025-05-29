Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
08:39, 29 May 2025
Kazakhstan’s runner Daisy Jepkemei clinched gold in the women’s 10,000 race at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daisy Jepkemei secured Kazakhstan’s first gold of the championships in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.
Coming in second was Japan’s Ririka Hironaka with a result of 30:58.32. Her compatriot Mikuni Yada finished third, scoring 31:12.21.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan hauled its first medal at the Asian Athletics Championships.