Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships

Daisy Jepkemei secured Kazakhstan’s first gold of the championships in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.

Coming in second was Japan’s Ririka Hironaka with a result of 30:58.32. Her compatriot Mikuni Yada finished third, scoring 31:12.21.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan hauled its first medal at the Asian Athletics Championships.