Kazakhstani athletes claim 6 medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships

Team Kazakhstan secured six medals. Polina Kuzubova grabbed the team's gold with a standout performance in the heptathlon. Askar Omirzak secured silver in the decathlon.

Bronze medals were claimed by Asylzat Kydyrbay in the heptathlon, Dmitriy Shkerdin in the pole vault, and Evelina Ryabkova and Kirill Savchenko in the 400-meter hurdles.

Kazakhstan finished 10th in the overall medal standings. China topped the table, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Japan in third place.

As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth have clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.