Embraer may open aircraft maintenance center in Kazakhstan

The meeting centered around the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer in the field of freight transportation.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan strives to establish itself as a key transport and logistics hub in the Eurasian space.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the prospects for opening a regional service center for Embraer aircraft maintenance in Kazakhstan.

Francisco Gomes Neto highly praised Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential and reaffirmed readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, as part of his working trip to New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Darren Woods, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Exxon Mobil.