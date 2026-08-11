Kazakhstan to hold first televised team debate ahead of Qurultay elections

The debate will focus on “The Rule of Law as the Foundation of a Just Society”, under the principle of “Law and Order.”

Participants will present their parties’ election platforms, answer questions from viewers, highlight what they see as weaknesses in their opponents’ programs and make one specific commitment they would fulfill during their term.

Viewers will be able to submit questions during the live broadcast via a QR code displayed on screen and through WhatsApp.

The debate will be followed by the political talk show Ashyk Studio, where experts will discuss key moments from the debate and assess its potential impact on the election campaign.

The debate will air live on August 12 at 8 p.m. on Jibek Joly and the channel’s official YouTube channel.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Institute of Eurasian Integration's sociological study had revealed the top seven information sources voters use to learn about election programs.