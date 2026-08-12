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    2026 Elections: All political party leaders to take part in final televised debates

    17:26, 12 August 2026

    The final pre-election televised debates featuring the political parties are scheduled for August 19, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Elections, Qurultay, Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform / AI

     According to Lyazzat Suyindik, a member of the Central Election Commission, all seven political parties running for seats in the unicameral parliament Qurultay have confirmed their participation.

    Chairpersons of the parties will take part in the debates in person.

    The event will be broadcast live by 24KZ, a TV channel of the Khabar Agency.

    The debates will consist of four rounds. In the first round, participants will present their parties’ key policies and priorities. The second round will be devoted to questions among the participants. The third round will focus on questions from the audience, while in the fourth round, participants will address the voters.

    On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.

    Elections in Kazakhstan Parliament (Qurultay) Election 2026 Political parties Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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