SCO heads of state sign series of documents at Bishkek meeting

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

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Tokayev noted that over the past quarter-century, the SCO has come a long way from the “Shanghai Five” to a major international organization spanning much of Eurasia and bringing together nearly half of the world's population.

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The Kazakh President also proposed holding an SCO conference on strategic stability.

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Kazakhstan supports the creation of a broad trade and investment space within the SCO, with minimal barriers, digital procedures and well-developed transport and logistics connectivity.

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According to Tokayev, an important step in this direction could be the establishment of SCO cross-border trade zones based on existing border cooperation centers.

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The Head of State also proposed accelerating the development of a modern transport and logistics framework across Eurasia.

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To note, at the invitation of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 26th session of the SCO Heads of State Council and SCO + meeting.

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On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Tokayev met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. The two leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

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Tokayev also attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

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The Kazakh President also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO anniversary summit.

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The anniversary summit carries particular significance as the SCO marks its 25th anniversary, providing a major platform for discussions on the region's future within the emerging multipolar world order.